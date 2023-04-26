A strong system could bring heavy rain on Friday
High water issues possible Friday-Sunday; Weather Alert Day Active for Friday
- Holding onto cooler than normal highs this week
- Stray shower possible Wednesday-Thursday
- Soaking Rain Friday (Alert Day)
WEDNESDAY
We start off a bit chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. High temperatures stay below normal for the rest of the week. A front will bring increasing clouds today and an isolated shower cant be ruled out.
THURSDAY
The first half of Thursday appears to be dry, but we will likely begin to see rainfall creeping into the region from the southwest starting late Thursday afternoon and lasting into Thursday night.
FRIDAY
The slow-moving system will continue to track across the region bringing a widespread soaking most of Friday. We have issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday due to a moderate to heavy rain which may cause ponding water and travel impacts.
Models are pointing towards a line of storms later in the day on Friday.
Model guidance suggests widespread 1-2″ of rain is likely, with as much as 3″ if rainfall becomes enhanced by the mountains.
Rain should begin to taper off during Friday evening with clouds lingering into Saturday morning. It’s possible that we may have another round of showers that enters the region late Saturday and another widespread soaker Sunday. We’ll have a better idea on the timing and coverage soon. Any additional rain may be enough to cause some high water issues by the end of the weekend.
