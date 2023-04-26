Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

A strong system could bring heavy rain on Friday

High water issues possible Friday-Sunday; Weather Alert Day Active for Friday
After a chilly start temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Holding onto cooler than normal highs this week
  • Stray shower possible Wednesday-Thursday
  • Soaking Rain Friday (Alert Day)

WEDNESDAY

We start off a bit chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. High temperatures stay below normal for the rest of the week. A front will bring increasing clouds today and an isolated shower cant be ruled out.

Clouds increase today.
Clouds increase today.(WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

The first half of Thursday appears to be dry, but we will likely begin to see rainfall creeping into the region from the southwest starting late Thursday afternoon and lasting into Thursday night.

A few showers are possible late Thursday afternoon and evening.
A few showers are possible late Thursday afternoon and evening.(WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

The slow-moving system will continue to track across the region bringing a widespread soaking most of Friday. We have issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday due to a moderate to heavy rain which may cause ponding water and travel impacts.

A soaking rain likely Friday morning.
A soaking rain likely Friday morning.(WDBJ Weather)

Models are pointing towards a line of storms later in the day on Friday.

Some storms are possible on Friday.
Some storms are possible on Friday.(WDBJ Weather)

Model guidance suggests widespread 1-2″ of rain is likely, with as much as 3″ if rainfall becomes enhanced by the mountains.

Heavy rain is possible Thursday night into much of Friday,
Heavy rain is possible Thursday night into much of Friday,(WDBJ Weather)

Rain should begin to taper off during Friday evening with clouds lingering into Saturday morning. It’s possible that we may have another round of showers that enters the region late Saturday and another widespread soaker Sunday. We’ll have a better idea on the timing and coverage soon. Any additional rain may be enough to cause some high water issues by the end of the weekend.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Spring is for the birds with Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner.
Spring is for the birds with Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner.(WDBJ Weather)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! In this episode Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner interviewed Dr. Wilson, who is an ornithologist at Hollins University. We talked about everything birds, bird migration, when to set out your hummingbird feeder and we even discussed Avian flu. Check it out!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Murder charge filed after man found dead in burned car
Ronald Miller Jr. Mugshot
Man arrested for sexual assault of girl in Salem
Friday is a Weather Alert Day with Sunday possibly being upgraded to one as well.
Week turns cool with clouds and increased shower chances
Two women sought in connection with arson at Dollar General in Martinsville
Two sought after fire set in Martinsville store

Latest News

Friday is a Weather Alert Day with Sunday possibly being upgraded to one as well.
Week turns cool with clouds and increased shower chances
Rain chances return by the end of the week.
Tuesday, April 25 - Evening Outlook
Highs staying cooler than normal.
Full Forecast: Turning Unsettled This Week
Increasing clouds today as temperatures rebound back into the 60s.
Tuesday, April 25 Morning FastCast