A strong system could bring heavy rain on Friday

Holding onto cooler than normal highs this week

Stray shower possible Wednesday-Thursday

Soaking Rain Friday (Alert Day)

WEDNESDAY

We start off a bit chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. High temperatures stay below normal for the rest of the week. A front will bring increasing clouds today and an isolated shower cant be ruled out.

Clouds increase today. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

The first half of Thursday appears to be dry, but we will likely begin to see rainfall creeping into the region from the southwest starting late Thursday afternoon and lasting into Thursday night.

A few showers are possible late Thursday afternoon and evening. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

The slow-moving system will continue to track across the region bringing a widespread soaking most of Friday. We have issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday due to a moderate to heavy rain which may cause ponding water and travel impacts.

A soaking rain likely Friday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Models are pointing towards a line of storms later in the day on Friday.

Some storms are possible on Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

Model guidance suggests widespread 1-2″ of rain is likely, with as much as 3″ if rainfall becomes enhanced by the mountains.

Heavy rain is possible Thursday night into much of Friday, (WDBJ Weather)

Rain should begin to taper off during Friday evening with clouds lingering into Saturday morning. It’s possible that we may have another round of showers that enters the region late Saturday and another widespread soaker Sunday. We’ll have a better idea on the timing and coverage soon. Any additional rain may be enough to cause some high water issues by the end of the weekend.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Spring is for the birds with Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner. (WDBJ Weather)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! In this episode Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner interviewed Dr. Wilson, who is an ornithologist at Hollins University. We talked about everything birds, bird migration, when to set out your hummingbird feeder and we even discussed Avian flu. Check it out!

