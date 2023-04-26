Birthdays
Here @ Home has tips for new graduates looking to jump into the workforce

Here @ Home Career Corner
Here @ Home Career Corner(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Career Works offered tips for new graduates to stand out while they tackle the job hunt.

Tim Saunders is a Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator and joined Here @ Home for this month’s Career Corner segment.

During the job search, new job seekers need to stay focused and clearly identify the types of jobs they want to find.

Saunders encouraged setting goals like attending a target number of networking events or sending out a specific number of job applications each week.

Additionally he encouraged job seekers to customize their resumes and cover letters to each individual business and position they apply.

Listen to the conversation for more important tips to tackle the job hunt and visit Virginia Career Works to see how their free resources can help whether you are looking for a new opportunity or hoping to reenter the job force.

