Virginia Lottery Board approves operating license for Danville casino

Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Caesars Casino Danville Renderings(Caesars Entertainment)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Lottery Board has approved an operating license for Caesars Virginia, the company that will operate a new casino in Danville.

The company expects to invest more than $650 million in the Danville project and open a permanent casino in the fall of 2024.

The vote Wednesday morning also clears the way for Caesars to open a temporary casino until the primary property is up and running.

One Caesars official told board members they hope to open “in the not-too-distant future.”

