Woman charged after drugs and guns found during fire investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been charged after illegal drugs and guns were found in the aftermath of a fire.

Sarah E. Jiang, 37 of Forest, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of Certain Substances, Possession or Transportation of Firearms, Firearms Ammunition, Stun Weapons, explosives, or Concealed Weapons by Convicted Felons, and Manufacture, Possession, use, etc. of Fire Bombs or Explosive Materials or Devices.

No mugshot was available as of Thursday afternoon.

April 25, 2023, Lynchburg Police officers responded to the Vistas at Dreaming Creek apartments after a Lynchburg Fire Department employee saw “items of concern” while fighting a fire. During the investigation, officers searched an apartment and found cocaine, three girearms and ammunition, and three suspected homemade explosive devices, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

