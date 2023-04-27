Barbershop program aims to reduce gun violence by connecting students to mentors

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local church is trying to trim down the violence in Roanoke and using haircuts to do it.

When you look good on the outside, you feel good on the inside.

“I’m feeling refreshed. I’m feeling perfect. I’m feeling absolutely outstanding. I’m feeling like I could conquer the world if I wanted to,” said Lucy Addison Middle School Student Steven Davis.

That’s the type of confidence Davis has after getting a haircut.

The Mental Health Barbershop takes place at Lucy Addison Middle School twice a month. It’s a partnership between Roanoke City Public Schools, Hill Street Baptist Church, and the Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

“It shows the children, these young men that there are things out there to keep them active,” said Hill Baptist Street Community Outreach Coordinator Darnell Woods. “You know right now if they weren’t here, where would they be?”

Hill Street Baptist Church uses a grant from the commission to purchase food and snacks for the kids.

”With a program like this you’re coming on the front end of it. Before they pick up a gun. Before they make a bad decision,” said Lucy Addison Middle School Parent-Student Intervention Specialist Kendrick Gholston. You’re talking to them. You’re understanding them and letting them know there’s another side.”

First Impressions Barbershop employees volunteer their skills and their friendship. With his blade and clippers, George Harrington is more than a barber to the young men - he’s also a mentor.

“You make the wrong choices it messes up your life forever,” added Harrington. “So, by us being barbers we’re going to set an example for them and try to make sure they make the right choices.”

The barbers are from the same community as the kids, Northwest Roanoke – a section of the city that in the last three years has seen 109 incidents of gun violence.

“They’re talking to someone that lives in the same block, the same street that went through the same things but did not end up the same way that some of their friends or other people have,” explained Gholston. “And so what that does for these young men is, ‘okay there is a way out.”

Giving the students a place where they feel safe.

“It’s feeling like I’m at home,” added Davis.

As part of the program, kids also learn life skills.

“How to respect each other more. How to not use filler words. And how to be respectful to adults,” explained Lucy Addison Middle School Student Ashton Lawton.

Molding the future one haircut at a time.

“You can be somebody, ‘cause you are somebody,” added Harrington.

The church hopes to expand this program to different schools in the future.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.