Blue Ridge PBS seeking SWVA veterans of 1983 Beirut and Grenada conflicts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Blue Ridge PBS) - Blue Ridge PBS is seeking military veterans who were on active duty in October 1983 and personally involved in the bombing of the United States Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, or the United States invasion of the island of Grenada.

Of the veterans who express interest in participating, several will be chosen to be interviewed and share their stories on camera for a one-hour documentary slated for broadcast later this year.

Produced in association with Virginia War Memorial in Richmond and privately funded by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation, “One Week in October” seeks to chronicle the stories of Virginia veterans who were present at either of the two incidents. Family members of anyone killed in action during either campaign are also invited to share their stories.

The station says production is well underway and multiple interviews have already been conducted in Richmond that include veterans from the eastern half of the Commonwealth.

The search now focuses on veterans from and currently residing in Southwest Virginia and the Blue Ridge PBS viewing area.

“We are so very proud to partner with the Virginia War Memorial to bring these important stories to light in order to honor the bravery of Virginians who courageously entered into battle, but also honor those who lost their lives,” says Blue Ridge PBS Executive Producer, Lisa Fenderson.

Veterans or family members interested in participating should contact Fenderson via email at lfenderson@blueridgepbs.org or voicemail at 540-983-1780 no later than Friday, May 19 at 5 p.m.

“One Week in October” will premiere on Thursday, October 26 at 8 p.m. on Blue Ridge PBS.

