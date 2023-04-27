Crowds come out for Brett Young concert in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fans lined Williamson Road more than an hour before gates opened at Elmwood Park for the Brett Young concert Wednesday night. The concert is part of the annual Budweiser Summer Series, but was originally planned for September 2022.

“Last fall, unfortunately had a hurricane coming through. So certainly not a safe environment to hold a concert,” said Jaime Clark, vice president of marketing and communications with Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Every fan we spoke with had planned to be at the concert in the fall and were excited to know they’d still get their chance to see Young.

“It means a lot because I’ve been wanting to see him for a while. So it’s kind of cool how it worked out,” said Breanna Snoeyendos, who traveled from Lynchburg for the concert.

Traveling from Lynchburg or even Pulaski, this was a night every fan wasn’t going to miss.

“It’s a great opportunity. I’m glad we were able to do it,” said Landace Lineberry, who came up from Pulaski for the concert.

The fans also enjoy the atmosphere Elmwood Park offers being open and giving them the opportunity to be only feet from the performers.

“I feel like we get to know them more and they’ll notice our signs and us more than a bigger venue,” said Annalyse Hasty.

“Every time we’ve been at this venue. We’ve gotten really close to the stage and it’s been awesome concert every time,” said Parker Moody, who came from Lynchburg for the concert.

Downtown Roanoke Inc is excited for the summer season and being able to bring back major events like these.

“It’s really kind of the kickoff concert and festival season. So we’re excited to really get that going,” said Clark.

It’s important for concertgoers to remember there is a clear-bag policy for these concerts which includes:

-One-gallon clear plastic zip-seal bag.

-Small clutch bags or small bags that do not exceed 5.5″ x 8.5″ (not including strap/handles)

-Clear bags smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

-Medical bags and diaper bags after inspection.

All bags will be checked upon entry.

