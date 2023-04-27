Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Crowds come out for Brett Young concert in Roanoke

A line of fans on Williamson Road before the gates opened for the Brett Young concert Wednesday...
A line of fans on Williamson Road before the gates opened for the Brett Young concert Wednesday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fans lined Williamson Road more than an hour before gates opened at Elmwood Park for the Brett Young concert Wednesday night. The concert is part of the annual Budweiser Summer Series, but was originally planned for September 2022.

“Last fall, unfortunately had a hurricane coming through. So certainly not a safe environment to hold a concert,” said Jaime Clark, vice president of marketing and communications with Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Every fan we spoke with had planned to be at the concert in the fall and were excited to know they’d still get their chance to see Young.

“It means a lot because I’ve been wanting to see him for a while. So it’s kind of cool how it worked out,” said Breanna Snoeyendos, who traveled from Lynchburg for the concert.

Traveling from Lynchburg or even Pulaski, this was a night every fan wasn’t going to miss.

“It’s a great opportunity. I’m glad we were able to do it,” said Landace Lineberry, who came up from Pulaski for the concert.

The fans also enjoy the atmosphere Elmwood Park offers being open and giving them the opportunity to be only feet from the performers.

“I feel like we get to know them more and they’ll notice our signs and us more than a bigger venue,” said Annalyse Hasty.

“Every time we’ve been at this venue. We’ve gotten really close to the stage and it’s been awesome concert every time,” said Parker Moody, who came from Lynchburg for the concert.

Downtown Roanoke Inc is excited for the summer season and being able to bring back major events like these.

“It’s really kind of the kickoff concert and festival season. So we’re excited to really get that going,” said Clark.

It’s important for concertgoers to remember there is a clear-bag policy for these concerts which includes:

-One-gallon clear plastic zip-seal bag.

-Small clutch bags or small bags that do not exceed 5.5″ x 8.5″ (not including strap/handles)

-Clear bags smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

-Medical bags and diaper bags after inspection.

All bags will be checked upon entry.

For more information on the event, click here.

For more information on the Budweiser Summer Series at Elmwood Park head here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Murder charge filed after man found dead in burned car
Ronald Miller Jr. Mugshot
Man arrested for sexual assault of girl in Salem
Two men shot each other, according to Galax Police Department
Friday is a Weather Alert Day with Sunday possibly being upgraded to one as well.
Week turns cool with clouds and increased shower chances

Latest News

President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
Biden, Yoon warn N. Korea on nukes, unveil deterrence plan
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention at Utah...
Disney sues DeSantis, calling park takeover ‘retaliation’
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: How can people help pets dealing with arthritis?
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice expected to announce run for U.S. Senate