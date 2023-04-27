Highlander Hotel seeking to partner with local businesses

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Highlander Hotel in Radford is hoping to partner with area businesses.

The hotel wants to feature some of the best local products in its restaurant and café as well as offer local services and experiences from around the region.

James Kirby, the chef at the hotel’s restaurant, Bee and Butter, says he wants his menu items to help support the local economy.

“It’s about quality,” Kirby said. “It’s about the local economy. It has a much smaller environmental footprint because we’re not shipping things across the country. It’s just everybody wins.”

Kirby says by keeping business local it also helps with freshness and quality of the product.

