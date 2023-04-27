Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Highlander Hotel seeking to partner with local businesses

Bee and Butter Restaurant
Bee and Butter Restaurant(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Highlander Hotel in Radford is hoping to partner with area businesses.

The hotel wants to feature some of the best local products in its restaurant and café as well as offer local services and experiences from around the region.

James Kirby, the chef at the hotel’s restaurant, Bee and Butter, says he wants his menu items to help support the local economy.

“It’s about quality,” Kirby said. “It’s about the local economy. It has a much smaller environmental footprint because we’re not shipping things across the country. It’s just everybody wins.”

Kirby says by keeping business local it also helps with freshness and quality of the product.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Second person arrested in connection with body found in burned car
A police car.
Nine arrested on drug distribution charges in Bedford County
Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Danville Casino set to open after Virginia Lottery Board approves operating license
A Weather Alert Day is active for Friday with widespread rain likely.
Heavy rain arrives this evening; soggy through Friday
Brenton Byers mugshot.
Man arrested on domestic assault charges after Campbell County standoff

Latest News

Experts with the Virginia Department of Health help prepare Virginians with tips on how to...
WDBJ7+ Talking Ticks: Experts prep us for tick season with tips on repellant and removal
Salem After Five Concert Series Preview
Salem After Five coming May 12
Salem After Five Concert Series Preview
Salem After Five Concert Series Preview
The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents is set to appear in...
Guardsman in leak case wanted to kill a ‘ton of people’: US