HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “The Women” take over the stage at Showtimers Community Theatre

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Showtimers’ latest offering, “The Women” is described as a 20th century comedy of manners.

“An entirely female cast. 18 women from about nine to infinity,” says Mary Jean Levin, who plays Countess Flora De Lage in the play.

The play was written in the 1930s, but the storyline is timeless.

“It follows the story of Mary, who comes from money and she is a well-known socialite, and her husband is being disloyal to her, and I guess, a commentary around what that’s like,” says Brynn Park, who plays Crystal Allen.

“The Women” explores the disruption of marriage, and both actresses believe it’ll have audiences thinking about it after they leave the theatre.

“I think they all know women like this. Because the character will be like-- I know her. I’ve seen her,” says Park.

“Exaggerated, but it’s really very funny and also very poignant. Great deal of story about marriage and divorce,” says Levin.

Park plays the other woman in the story.

“It’s interesting the playwright actually sympathized with Crystal the most, because Crystal is a working girl. She does not come from money at all and she feels like she has to climb her way up to get to where all these other women are,” says Park.

Both actresses say working with all women cast is a blast and that they’re all very supportive.

“We all can lean on each other, rely on each other on stage in the vulnerable parts, but also on the funny parts,” says Park.

“Even though we are somewhat stereotypical, I think we are also shown as very interesting people,” says Levin.

Since Showtimers is a community theatre, that means these performers are from all walks of life, bringing their own unique perspectives.

“It’s really enriching and fun that this is almost like a hobby that we all share, where we can put work aside, and put things in our lives on the back burner. We get to come and just experience this show together,” says Park.

“The Women” opens Thursday, April 27 at Showtimers Community Theatre in Roanoke, with shows at 7:30 pm each night through Saturday, April 29.

There’s also a Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm on April 30.

