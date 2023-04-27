Birthdays
Humane Society working to get dog, wrongfully given away, back home

Lynchburg Humane Society is looking for whomever has this dog that was "wrongfully" given away(Lynchburg Humane Society)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Humane Society is working to get a dog back home after it was wrongfully given away.

Saturday, April 22, the dog was “wrongfully given away by a family member” in the humane society parking lot to someone, according to LHS. The circumstances of the incident have not been made clear, but LHS wants the public to know it had no involvement in the transaction, and wants to get the dog back to his family.

The humane society is looking for the person who got the dog from the family member, and hopes that person “will do the right thing and get the dog back to its original family.”

Lynchburg Humane Society is looking for whomever has this dog that was "wrongfully" given away(Lynchburg Humane Society)

LHS writes, “Please understand, the person that has the dog now did not do anything wrong, they didn’t steal the dog and was likely not aware of this complicated situation and that the person giving away the dog, shouldn’t have done so.”

The family is offering a reward.

LHS is looking through security footage to see if cameras captured anything that will help get the dog back home.

If you have any information about this dog, you’re asked to email jill@lynchburghumane.org.

