Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Improving biker experiences through education

Roanoke Parks and Rec and Roanoke Mountain Adventures partnered for a beginner bike maintenance...
Roanoke Parks and Rec and Roanoke Mountain Adventures partnered for a beginner bike maintenance class Wednesday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s no secret the amount of outdoor activities Roanoke has to offer, especially as we head into summer. Roanoke Parks and Rec and Roanoke Mountain Adventures have been offering beginner and intermedia bike maintenance classes for some time, including Wednesday night.

The class shared some ins and outs of riding the bike itself, maintenance and improvements to your every day experience. It’s all part of the department’s mission to get more and more people outside.

“We’re always trying our best to try and get more people outside. And then giving people those tools to get that knowledge, that information, so that they can go out and enjoy as much as they can, as best as they can. And that’s really one of the reasons why we do what we do,” said Ryan Shazor, outdoor recreation supervisor for Roanoke Parks and Rec.

Shazor added the importance of teaming up with local organizations for these events and that his department wouldn’t be able to do it without them.

“We really rely on our community partners to be able to work with us to provide a lot of these things. And also, it’s really just to help both them and us get exposure out into the community so that folks know that places like Roanoke mountain adventures, and some of our other folks are here.”

It’s not clear when the next bike maintenance class will be held but anyone interested in learning more events going on with Roanoke Parks and Rec can find their website here and Facebook here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Murder charge filed after man found dead in burned car
Ronald Miller Jr. Mugshot
Man arrested for sexual assault of girl in Salem
Two men shot each other, according to Galax Police Department
Friday is a Weather Alert Day with Sunday possibly being upgraded to one as well.
Week turns cool with clouds and increased shower chances

Latest News

A line of fans on Williamson Road before the gates opened for the Brett Young concert Wednesday...
Crowds come out for Brett Young concert in Roanoke
President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
Biden, Yoon warn N. Korea on nukes, unveil deterrence plan
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention at Utah...
Disney sues DeSantis, calling park takeover ‘retaliation’
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: How can people help pets dealing with arthritis?