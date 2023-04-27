Improving biker experiences through education

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s no secret the amount of outdoor activities Roanoke has to offer, especially as we head into summer. Roanoke Parks and Rec and Roanoke Mountain Adventures have been offering beginner and intermedia bike maintenance classes for some time, including Wednesday night.

The class shared some ins and outs of riding the bike itself, maintenance and improvements to your every day experience. It’s all part of the department’s mission to get more and more people outside.

“We’re always trying our best to try and get more people outside. And then giving people those tools to get that knowledge, that information, so that they can go out and enjoy as much as they can, as best as they can. And that’s really one of the reasons why we do what we do,” said Ryan Shazor, outdoor recreation supervisor for Roanoke Parks and Rec.

Shazor added the importance of teaming up with local organizations for these events and that his department wouldn’t be able to do it without them.

“We really rely on our community partners to be able to work with us to provide a lot of these things. And also, it’s really just to help both them and us get exposure out into the community so that folks know that places like Roanoke mountain adventures, and some of our other folks are here.”

It’s not clear when the next bike maintenance class will be held but anyone interested in learning more events going on with Roanoke Parks and Rec can find their website here and Facebook here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.