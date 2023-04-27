Birthdays
Large pothole on I-77 is being repaired, VDOT says

(Source: MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Carroll Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A pothole which opened up in Carroll County on interstate 77 near mile marker 23.3 is being repaired, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The communications manager for VDOT says the pothole is four feet long, two feet wide and ten feet deep. The pothole is contained to one lane and no detour is implemented.

VDOT says repairs are underway and they are expected to be completed by sunrise on Thursday.

