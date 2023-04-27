Birthdays
Man shot near Hurt Park Elementary School

Roanoke SW Shooting
Roanoke SW Shooting(Patsy Montesinos)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police responded at approximately 4:50 p.m. after a call about a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Westview Avenue Southwest.

Officers say the man had what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and details about the shooting are limited.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.

