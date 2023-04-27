NRV Senior Games bringing seniors together for competition

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s no age limit on a competitive spirit.

“I think it lifts our spirits and and a lot of us we can catch up on things in the past or whatever and we know that toward the future,” Senior Games Participant Carllile Price said.

Price is giving it his all this week at the age of 84.

“It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game and just the fellowship of all the participants, young and old,” he said.

All throughout the week seniors are competing in events such as croquet and corn hole with prizes and bragging rights on the line.

“We have senior participants that range from anywhere from 50 years old, up into the 90s,” Director of Christiansburg Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said. “We have 155 participants that are participating in these games this year.”

Recreation departments from Christiansburg, Radford, Montgomery County and Wytheville work together to put on this annual event.

“It’s nice that they have something to go do and because so many of them do want to be active and so we give them that chance to do that,” Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Active Adult and Senior Supervisor Amanda Terry said.

“I think for special people in our age groups you can get them out and get them out out of their homes and to do something,” Price said. “If it’s not anything other than just talking to one another it is great.”

Fun and games aside, many of the participants enter the games with goal of coming home with a medal, winning is an added bonus.

“If you if you do win, you can gloat,” Price said.

