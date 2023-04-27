Otterbots to host first ever Otterpalooza ahead of opening night

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Otterbots will also be hosting their first ever Otterpalooza on Saturday, April 29.

The event will start off with a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. that will include historic baseball collectibles.

The ballpark will then be transformed into an entertainment venue with live music, games, activities, and more until 12 p.m.

Kids can get their faces painted, take pictures with the mascot, and even play some baseball on the field.

“It’s designed to be family-friendly,” said Austin Scher, Otterbots General Manager. “We have two very different music acts. We’re going to have some concessions available. It’s a really cool opportunity to get out onto the field. Bring a glove, play catch where the Otterbots play, and take a couple swings where the Otterbots swing.”

Otterpalooza is a free event that is open to the public.

The Otterbots’ opening night is June 6.

