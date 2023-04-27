Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Otterbots to host first ever Otterpalooza ahead of opening night

Otterbots to host Otterpalooza
Otterbots to host Otterpalooza(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Otterbots will also be hosting their first ever Otterpalooza on Saturday, April 29.

The event will start off with a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. that will include historic baseball collectibles.

The ballpark will then be transformed into an entertainment venue with live music, games, activities, and more until 12 p.m.

Kids can get their faces painted, take pictures with the mascot, and even play some baseball on the field.

“It’s designed to be family-friendly,” said Austin Scher, Otterbots General Manager. “We have two very different music acts. We’re going to have some concessions available. It’s a really cool opportunity to get out onto the field. Bring a glove, play catch where the Otterbots play, and take a couple swings where the Otterbots swing.”

Otterpalooza is a free event that is open to the public.

The Otterbots’ opening night is June 6.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Second person arrested in connection with body found in burned car
A police car.
Nine arrested on drug distribution charges in Bedford County
Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Danville Casino set to open after Virginia Lottery Board approves operating license
A Weather Alert Day is active for Friday with widespread rain likely.
Heavy rain arrives this evening; soggy through Friday
Brenton Byers mugshot.
Man arrested on domestic assault charges after Campbell County standoff

Latest News

Otterbots Analytic Experience
Otterbots partner with Hargrave to bring immersive baseball experience to fans
Annual Stamp Out Food Drive
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be virtual due to staffing shortages
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 27, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for April 27, 2023
Roanoke Parks and Rec and Roanoke Mountain Adventures partnered for a beginner bike maintenance...
Improve bike experiences through education