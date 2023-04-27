Otterbots partner with Hargrave to bring immersive baseball experience to fans

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Otterbots and Hargrave Military Academy are teaming up to bring new technology and a new experience to the community.

Fans will soon be able to step right up to the Analytic Experience at all Otterbots home games for free. It will include a pitching inflatable with a radar gun that will test arm speed and accuracy.

“Hargrave is revamping their baseball program,” said Wyatt Sutton, Otterbots Coordinator of Fun. “They use a lot of the same baseball systems and ways to track stats that we do for our players. So, it was a no brainer to partner with them to bring statistics and analytics to our ballpark and introduce it to the kids and teens that come to our games.”

The other station will have a virtual reality batting simulation that will give a complete swing analysis including barrel speed, total distance, and ball tracking.

“Baseball has become such a technology driven and analytical game nowadays,” said Blake Bivens, Hargrave Assistant Baseball Coach. “It’s great for baseball fans to understand what actually goes into a pitcher throwing a pitch to home plate, but also hitting that ball at the same time. It really allows kids and families to be able to have a different experience with baseball that they wouldn’t have had otherwise without the technology.”

The Hargrave baseball team received new analytic technology last October. The benefits the players experienced gave them the idea to bring something similar to the community.

“Very few people in our area have the access to the stuff that we have here now at Hargrave. We’re really excited to be able to share it with the community and we want as many people that have the opportunity to use this technology improve their game as well,” added Bivens.

“To show them and introduce them to statistics and analytics within sports might be a really good incentive to be like, ‘Oh, hey, this is really interesting. I might want to want to get into this when I when I get older and hop into college.’ So, it can be really fun for them.”

The first day that fans can enjoy the Analytic Experience will be on the Otterbots opening night on June 6.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.