Protect our furry friends from ticks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While we’re enjoying time outdoors when the weather warms up, we also need to remember our furry friends.

They too, can get tick-borne diseases if we’re not careful.

Dr. Cinthia Honeycutt, veterinarian and owner of Hanging Rock Animal Hospital, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about how to avoid the problems ticks bring.

Listen to our conversation about how to protect your pet, and check out the resources she offers on her website.

