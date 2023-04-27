Roanoke Police investigate home invasion shootout

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a home invasion shooting is being treated in a hospital with no charges filed so far, according to Roanoke Police.

About 6:10 p.m. April 26, 2023, a Roanoke Police officer on patrol on Melrose Avenue NW heard the sounds of nearby gunshots, according to the department. As the officer headed to the area, Roanoke dispatch got a report of someone shooting at a home in the 1600 block of Gilmer Avenue NW.

Responding officers learned a male had forced his way into the home and started shooting, at which point people inside the home shot back. The shooter ran off, according to police, with no injuries reported at that point.

A short time later, officers were notified that a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds had arrived at LewisGale Medical Center via personal vehicle. Officers spoke with him, and determined he is the suspect in the shooting on Gilmer Avenue NW. Police say he and the owner of the home know each other.

No one has been arrested, but police say charges are pending.

