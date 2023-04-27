Roanoke Pride Festival returning to Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s 31st annual pride festival is taking place this weekend.

The Park Dance Club is pulling in some big names from the TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

This year, many of the festivities will take place at Elmwood Park with more than 90 vendors. Organizers say pride is all about loving yourself and being kind to others and this year it’s bigger than ever before.

“We have been at Elmwood Park, we have been at the Park. We have been outside, we have been inside, we’ve had all kinds of different locations for pride. We are back at Elmwood this year for our biggest pride ever,” organizer and drag performer Enya Salad said.

It starts Thursday and goes through Sunday, April 30. You will need tickets for some events, and you can find out more information here.

