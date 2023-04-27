Salem After Five coming May 12

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The May Salem After Five event will be May 12 this year.

Listen to live music and dance the night away. Bring a chair and blanket while enjoying food from local vendors and brews sold by P.A. Short. There are activities for children, as well.

Salem at Five will be 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Salem Farmers Market. Cost is $5 for children 12 and up; others get in free.

Curt Hunt, Special Events Supervisor with Salem Parks and Rec, joined us on 7@four with information.

Click salemva.gov/344/Special-Events for more.

