Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

South Korean president to address US Congress in joint session

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discusses the partnership with the U.S. during a press...
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discusses the partnership with the U.S. during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As part of a celebration of a 70-year alliance, South Korean President Yoon Sul Yeol will address a joint session of the U.S. Congress Thursday in Washington.

The invitation was extended to Yoon by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The leaders said Yoon’s visit would reaffirm the countries “shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity, and global peace.”

On Wednesday, Yoon took part in a joint news conference with President Joe Biden, where they discussed a plan to increase deterrence in response to North Korea’s recent ballistic missile tests.

Yoon and his wife was also a guest at a state dinner held by Biden at the White House.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Second person arrested in connection with body found in burned car
Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Danville Casino set to open after Virginia Lottery Board approves operating license
A police car.
Nine arrested on drug distribution charges in Bedford County
Brenton Byers mugshot.
Man arrested on domestic assault charges after Campbell County standoff
Two men shot each other, according to Galax Police Department

Latest News

The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents is set to appear in...
Prosecutors: Guardsman accused of leaking Pentagon documents is a flight risk
The "comedy of manners" was written in the 1930s
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: "The Women" take the Showtimers stage Thursday night
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Guardsman spoke of ‘murder,’ may still possess secrets: US
File - A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile during the manufacturing...
US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in Q1 in sign of slowdown