Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be virtual due to staffing shortages

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 31st Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will look different this year.

For the first time ever it will be virtual.

Usually, people leave food bags outside their homes for mail carriers to pick up and deliver to Feeding Southwest Virginia. The food bank would then distribute the food to the community. Officials say over the years they have collected 1.8 billion pounds of food across the United States.

But due to staffing and volunteer shortages, officials have decided to try something new.

“So, therefore the carriers are working long hours and stuff. And they just don’t have the amount of vehicles space and they just don’t have the manpower to be able to pick the food up this year,” said National Association of Letter Carriers Vice President Rick Keener.

For every dollar you donate, you will provide three meals. Feeding Southwest Virginia CEO & President Pamela Irvine says this is especially important as they are seeing a 30% increase in need. She says 1 out of 8 neighbors and 1 out of 6 children are food insecure in South West Virginia.

“But our racks are empty. We want people to know we’re struggling to find enough food and so we need your help,” explained Irvine.

The campaign begins May 1st through May 19th. To donate click here.

Keener says other parts of Southwest Virginia will still have the normal food drives. So, it’s important to check with your local community leaders.

