VDH offers resources and advice on preventing tick bites

Tick repellents and clothes you wear make a difference
Tick bite prevention
Tick bite prevention(VDH)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health wants to offer you the information you need to know about tick bites and how to prevent them.

Here @ Home welcomes Joshua Bernick, a rabies and vector-borne epidemiologist, to tell us what to do if you are ever bitten by a tick, how to prevent being bitten, and offer resources they encourage you to use.

Listen to our conversation as Bernick explains how tick repellents work, and what clothes you can wear that can reduce your risk of being bitten by ticks.

He says DEET is effective at repelling ticks on your skin or clothes and is easy to apply. There also exist other repellents that are less efficient at keeping ticks away.

The oil of Lemon Eucalyptus is all-natural and can be used as an alternative if you have sensitivity to DEET. Permethrin is unique as it is used only to treat clothes. It is non-toxic to people but harmful to ticks. When appropriately applied, ticks get a dose of Permethrin, immediately making them sick.

Our clothing also acts as a method to prevent being bitten by ticks. Pants can be tucked into long pants. Pairing this with Permethrin leads to a lot of dead ticks and few bites, and is something we use when we are outside collecting ticks.

The VDH is running a free identification service called the “Virginia Tick Survey. The survey provides information on the diseases that ticks carry and what to look for if you should become ill. The information we provide through our survey may help your doctor treat you.

