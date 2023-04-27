Birthdays
VDH reminds residents to be aware of ticks

A look at the two tick species that are the most problematic
Ticks in Virginia
Ticks in Virginia(VDH)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Although 16 tick species can be found in Virginia, it is just two species of ticks that cause most of the bites and disease transmission to people. These two tick species are the Blacklegged Tick (also sometimes called the “deer tick”) and the Lone Star Tick.

Here @ Home welcomes David Gaines, PhD, a State Public Health Entomologist with the Virginia Department of Health, to talk about what residents need to look out for, how to identify these ticks, and where people most likely will run into lone star ticks and blacklegged ticks.

If someone needs to contact David Gaines with questions about a tick bite, they can e-mail him at david.gaines@vdh.virginia.gov, or call 804-864-8112.

