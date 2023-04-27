Virginia contractors support Coach Foster’s Lunchpail Defense Foundation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bud Foster’s Lunch Pail Defense was legendary during his years as the defensive coordinator for Virginia Tech football.

And now his Lunch Pail Defense Foundation is helping students achieve their dreams in the classroom.

Thursday morning, the Associated General Contractors of Virginia presented a check to Foster at the Hotel Roanoke.

His foundation supports the ACCE program at New River Community College that gives students a debt-free option and can help prepare them for careers in construction.

“It’s really kind of targeting kids that exemplify what the lunch pail is all about, a great work ethic, maybe had to overcome some obstacles. And the ACCE program kind of involves that whole thing in one,” Foster told reporters.

Brandon Robinson is CEO of the Associated General Contractors of Virginia.

“His foundation is all about supporting kids here in this area and we are looking for any way that we can support organizations, support students, help them get the education, the tools they need,” he said.

Robinson said there is room for those students in Virginia’s construction industry, which he says has the capacity to hire 190,000 people in the skilled trades.

