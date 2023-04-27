Birthdays
WATCH: How to properly prepare for the upcoming tick season

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - May is tick season in Virginia and experts are keeping a close eye on the small insects to help keep you and your family safe.

Thursday on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk we hosted a Q&A with experts from the Virginia Department of Health including Dr. David Gaines, Public Health Epidemiologist, and Joshua Bernick, Rabies and Vector-borne Epidemiologist.

Today we’re talking about how to prevent being bitten by a tick, how to identify a tick and how to remove it properly.

