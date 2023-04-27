WATCH: Gov. Justice announces run for U.S. Senate

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday evening that he’s running for the U.S. Senate.

Justice scheduled an event at The Greenbrier Resort, promising a special announcement.

The governor was joined by his dog, Babydog. He took the stage after remarks from Senator Shelly Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) and Senator Lindsay Graham (R-South Carolina).

WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton told WDBJ7′s Joe Dashiell that Justice would be well-positioned to win.

“He’s the 5th most popular governor as of January with 66% support,” Denton said. “Manchin in January, his favorables were only about 42%. And so the governor is very popular among the citizens and he certainly has plenty of money to run a competitive campaign.”

You can watch the announcement from the Greenbrier here:

