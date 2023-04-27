WATCH: Protecting your personal data privacy

Birthdays
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk, Leanna Scachetti will host a live conversation on personal data privacy with two experts from Virginia Tech.

Professors France Bélanger and Donna Wertalik will explain the importance of privacy measures, how easy it is for thieves to steal your info, and social media privacy.

Tune in through our website, our mobile and streaming apps and the WDBJ7 Facebook page. You can join the conversation and ask our experts questions.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, Bélanger will co-host a Information Privacy Panel Discussion with Virginia Tech President Tim Sands at the Commonwealth Ballroom B at Squires Student Center. You can watch that livestream here.

