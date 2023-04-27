WATCH LIVE: Senator Kaine, others lawmakers introduce Child Care for Working Families Act

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday, Senator Tim Kaine is expected to join Senator Patty Murray (D-Washington) and other lawmakers to introduce legislation aimed at supporting child care for working families.

As a member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, Kaine is expected to participate in an afternoon press conference to explain the bill.

According to a statement from Kaine’s office, the bill is intended to lower child care costs for families and raise wages for child care providers.

