Berglund Craft and Vendor Show is next weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center Spring Craft & Vendor Show is scheduled for May 6 from 9am-4pm at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Get your spring wreaths and home decorations while shopping 244 vendors under one roof at the 8th annual event, partnering this year with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. Eat pancakes before or after you shop.

Empty 10x10 booths are $125 to rent. 8′ table and two chairs are available for $25 and power if needed is $50.

Admission and parking are free.

Organizer Jason Lane appeared on 7@four to talk about the event.

