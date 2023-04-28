Chlorine leak at Big Spring Mill is contained

Montgomery Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A chlorine leak at Big Spring Mill in Elliston has been contained by Montgomery County Fire-EMS on Thursday.

Officials determined the leak was contained inside the mill and there was no threat to the public.

VDEM’s Hazmat officer and the Roanoke Valley Regional Hazmat team responded to the scene to contain the leak.

The leak was mitigated and there were no reported injuries to civilians or first responders.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.