Chlorine leak at Big Spring Mill is contained

Hazmat spill at Big Spring Mill in Montgomery County... 4.27.23
Hazmat spill at Big Spring Mill in Montgomery County... 4.27.23(Montgomery County Fire-EMS)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Montgomery Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A chlorine leak at Big Spring Mill in Elliston has been contained by Montgomery County Fire-EMS on Thursday.

Officials determined the leak was contained inside the mill and there was no threat to the public.

VDEM’s Hazmat officer and the Roanoke Valley Regional Hazmat team responded to the scene to contain the leak.

The leak was mitigated and there were no reported injuries to civilians or first responders.

