Endangered Campbell County girl has been found

Casey Lynn Elhardt-Walters, reported missing from Campbell County
Casey Lynn Elhardt-Walters, reported missing from Campbell County
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The girl has been found, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a girl reported missing.

Casey Lynn Elhardt-Walters may be endangered, according to investigators.

She was last reported seen wearing a grey jacket with a black Onward Christian Academy shirt underneath, pink/purple pants, and pink shoes. She was seen entering a white 4-door sedan at 11452 Wards Road in Rustburg, and she may be with an unidentified man.

Anyone with information about here whereabouts is asked to call 434-332-9574.

