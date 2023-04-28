Endangered Campbell County girl has been found

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The girl has been found, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a girl reported missing.

Casey Lynn Elhardt-Walters may be endangered, according to investigators.

She was last reported seen wearing a grey jacket with a black Onward Christian Academy shirt underneath, pink/purple pants, and pink shoes. She was seen entering a white 4-door sedan at 11452 Wards Road in Rustburg, and she may be with an unidentified man.

Anyone with information about here whereabouts is asked to call 434-332-9574.

