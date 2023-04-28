Gardening tips will help find your green thumb

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Country Corner has been guiding families through its greenhouses for decades and offered to help Here @ Home with a few planting tips.

Neil Cox is the owner of the Roanoke County garden store and said this time of year feels like a feeding frenzy with everyone popping in to pick out their plants.

“Some people ask me when I get a day off, and I’m like Christmas Ever,” Cox said.

So in between his work tidying up the rows and unloading trucks, Cox offered advice for novice gardeners. He said first it’s important to not start planting too early.

“A lot of plants don’t do well until it gets warm,” he said.

May is a good time to start moving dirt, but once those roots are in the ground, don’t forget about them.

“People need to remember, plants are like children. If you don’t feed your baby for a week, you know, it’s not going to be good. I mean, plants need that same attention,” Cox said.

So far this season, produce plants have been popular once again, but Cox said you need to be careful about overwhelming your garden with too many fruits and vegetables.

“They’ll put cantaloupes, watermelons, tomatoes, you know, and it’s in a four-by-six area. One watermelon plant will take that up,” Cox said.

When it comes to the weeds, Cox stresses patience. He said you can use mulch, weed barrier and weed sprays. However, he recommends spraying weed killer before you add anything new to your flower beds.

Most of all, Cox said gardening should be fun. It can be demanding job for the professionals, but he said he hopes people find a little stress relief when they work in their own gardens.

