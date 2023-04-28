HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “The Best of Broadway” lights up the stage this weekend at Mill Mountain Theatre

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -”The Best of Broadway” offers a great sampling of Broadway shows, without having to leave the Roanoke Valley.

Mill Mountain Theatre says the concert will feature youth and adult vocalists from the Roanoke region, as well as around the country.

They’re performing some of Broadway’s hits from shows like “Wicked,” “Les Misérables,” “My Fair Lady,” “Rent,” “West Side Story,” “Music Man,” “South Pacific,” “A Little Night Music” and more.

According to resident music “The “Best of Broadway” will also feature a live band of local musicians, JT Fauber, Teresa Hedrick, Mike Havens and Caroline Moledor.

“The Best of Broadway” will be on the Trinkle MainStage at Mill Mountain Friday, April 28 at 7:30 pm, and Saturday, April 29 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.