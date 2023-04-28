Birthdays
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “The Best of Broadway” lights up the stage this weekend at Mill Mountain Theatre

Show was put together after only a week of rehearsals
The cast had only a week of rehearsals
The cast had only a week of rehearsals(Mill Mountain Theatre)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -”The Best of Broadway” offers a great sampling of Broadway shows, without having to leave the Roanoke Valley.

Mill Mountain Theatre says the concert will feature youth and adult vocalists from the Roanoke region, as well as around the country.

They’re performing some of Broadway’s hits from shows like “Wicked,” “Les Misérables,” “My Fair Lady,” “Rent,” “West Side Story,” “Music Man,” “South Pacific,” “A Little Night Music” and more.

According to resident music “The “Best of Broadway” will also feature a live band of local musicians, JT Fauber, Teresa Hedrick, Mike Havens and Caroline Moledor.

“The Best of Broadway” will be on the Trinkle MainStage at Mill Mountain Friday, April 28 at 7:30 pm, and Saturday, April 29 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

A Weather Alert Day is active for Friday with widespread rain likely.
Full Forecast: Friday morning update
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Gives Updated Master Plan To Community
Oak Grove Arbor Day
