The Lighthouse Group brings their first affordable, energy efficient home to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lighthouse Group celebrated the construction of their first ever energy efficient, affordable home with the Lynchburg community.

They held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for the $150,000 two story, three bedroom house.

The faith-based nonprofit, Lighthouse, partnered with Rok-On to build the net-zero home. That means it will produce as much energy per year as it consumes saving the homeowner $200 to $300 per month in utilities.

“You’ll have people cutting their utility bills from the upper $600 to $700 per month, depending on the weather, to maybe $200 living in a home like this,” said Len Stevens, Communications Director for the Lighthouse. “That’s money they can then save and use for themselves, invest more into their homes and invest in the community.”

The homeowner will only pay the mortgage and utility bills as the land is owned by The Lighthouse Group.

The frame of the home was also built offsite. That allowed them to construct the exterior in just two days, cutting down construction costs.

“The issue has been finding options that were actually affordable,” said Stephanie Reed, Mayor of Lynchburg. “So, this is a huge step in the right direction, as far as that something that will actually meet that need. It sounds like if we can keep continuing to find land, this is going to be something that will really suit that need.”

They say the home was built to withstand a category 5 hurricane and is completely fire resistant.

“A lot of times, people that are facing affordable housing problems end up buying homes that are not in great condition. Some of their needs are also problems with being able to afford utilities. So, they lean on things that can be unsafe in order to keep their families warm. So, it’s really huge for making sure people have a safe experience and a dignified living experience as well,” added Mayor Reed.

They plan to construct around 80 more affordable homes throughout the city.

