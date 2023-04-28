Local welders compete in 5th annual Central Virginia Welding Wars competition

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Local welders got to show off their skills in the 5th annual Welding Wars competition on Friday.

Students from local high schools and colleges participated in the weld battle at Central Virginia Community College.

The welders were judged on the quality of their work for an opportunity to win personal protective equipment, interview opportunities, and even job offers.

Professional welders were also competing for cash prizes.

“This is a way for people who have that welding skill to show off what they can do with each other, but then also show off to employers,” said Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works. “We have employers here who are watching what’s happening and looking at these welders to potentially hire them for the careers that they have available.”

They plan to host the event again next year and attract more participants.

