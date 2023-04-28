Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Local welders compete in 5th annual Central Virginia Welding Wars competition

Welding Wars
Welding Wars(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Local welders got to show off their skills in the 5th annual Welding Wars competition on Friday.

Students from local high schools and colleges participated in the weld battle at Central Virginia Community College.

The welders were judged on the quality of their work for an opportunity to win personal protective equipment, interview opportunities, and even job offers.

Professional welders were also competing for cash prizes.

“This is a way for people who have that welding skill to show off what they can do with each other, but then also show off to employers,” said Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works. “We have employers here who are watching what’s happening and looking at these welders to potentially hire them for the careers that they have available.”

They plan to host the event again next year and attract more participants.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Nine arrested on drug distribution charges in Bedford County
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
A Weather Alert Day is active for Friday with widespread rain likely.
Weather Alert Day: Scattered storms form later this afternoon
Roanoke Police investigate home invasion shootout
Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Danville Casino set to open after Virginia Lottery Board approves operating license

Latest News

Radford University Board of Visitors approves tuition increase
Flag Retirement Ceremony at Cloverdale Elementary
Flag Retirement Ceremony at Cloverdale Elementary
Virginia contractors support Bud foster's Lunchpail Defense Foundation
Virginia contractors support Coach Foster’s Lunchpail Defense Foundation
Mental Health Barbershop
Barbershop program aims to reduce gun violence by connecting students to mentors