Man arrested, accused of setting up inappropriate time with child

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -A Covington man has been arrested after allegedly trying to meet with a child for inappropriate purposes.

David Wayne Persinger is charged with “use of communication device to facilitate certain offenses against minors.” He has posted bond.

April 27, 2023, the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an online investigation into crimes directed at children, according to investigators, when Persinger agreed to meet with an underage person for “inappropriate activities.” Persinger was arrested by deputies and Covington Police after arriving at an agreed-upon location.

Anyone needing information on how to keep children safe when they are online is urged to call the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770.

