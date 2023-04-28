Montgomery Museum hosting Arts NRV Market

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum or Art and History is hosting the Arts NRV Market on April 28-29.

Vendors from across the NRV and Roanoke Valley are set up allowing for people to support local business and experience the museum.

It is free and open to the public.

“This is a collection of really great diverse artists, we have photographers, we have painters, we have crafters, all sorts of things that you don’t see everywhere but we’ve put it all together in every nook and cranny of the museum,” Montgomery Museum Events and Marketing Coordinator Courtney Amos said.

The market will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Food trucks will be onsite throughout the day.

