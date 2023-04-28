Natural Bridge VFD holding Spring Community Day

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Spring Community Day with the Natural Bridge Volunteer Fire Department is Saturday, April 29 from 8am-3pm.

There will be yard sales, vendors, breakfast and lunch, a kids’ zone activity area with bounce house, silent auctions, Touch a Truck with the fire and rescue units, music and more.

Spaces are open for reservations and are going fast.

Organizers will have their signature BBQ chicken halves starting at 11am; they will be $7 per half or $10 per meal (includes side and a drink).

Organizer Scott Foster stopped by 7@four with more.

