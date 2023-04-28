Natural Bridge VFD holding Spring Community Day
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Spring Community Day with the Natural Bridge Volunteer Fire Department is Saturday, April 29 from 8am-3pm.
There will be yard sales, vendors, breakfast and lunch, a kids’ zone activity area with bounce house, silent auctions, Touch a Truck with the fire and rescue units, music and more.
Spaces are open for reservations and are going fast.
Organizers will have their signature BBQ chicken halves starting at 11am; they will be $7 per half or $10 per meal (includes side and a drink).
Organizer Scott Foster stopped by 7@four with more. Click here for details.
