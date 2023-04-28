NRV burn survivor shares message of self-love, acceptance

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A burn survivor is getting national recognition for her participation in this year’s Inked Cover Girl Contest.

Katy Llywellyn placed seventh in the magazine competition featuring her tattoos, but her story is resonating with people.

Llywellyn was 12 years old when she was burned in a house fire.

Now, nearly two decades later, she is a veterinary technician in the New River Valley and a counselor at Central Virginia Burn Camp. At the camp she connects with child burn survivors, encouraging them to embrace their scars and create a space where they can have fun and be kids.

Llywellyn joined Here @ Home to talk more about her mission to encourage people to accept and love themselves even if they feel different from others.

