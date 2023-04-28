Open Studios Tour returns to Roanoke this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Open Studios Tour Roanoke has showcased area artists for more than 20 years.

And this year, the two-day event is the largest yet.

Thursday afternoon, we met with Ann Glover and Maggie Perrin-Key, two who are taking part this year.

Glover is a veteran of the Open Studios Tour.

“I’m standing in front of some pretty new paintings that were made using an old tin doll house that was given to me by an artist friend,” Glover told us as she showed us some of the paintings visitors will see this weekend.

Perrin-Key is a newcomer to the tour.

“I work in a few different mediums, mostly painting and cut paper, either installation or collage,” she explained.

Open Studios Tour Roanoke is 23 years old.

This year, the free self-guided event will showcase at least 38 local artists in a dozen locations.

“As somebody who’s been interested in art for a long time, I used to come to the Studio Tour,” Perrin-Key said. “And I found out about a lot of artists by coming to it, and made connections and kind of felt like almost part of a community by going to it.”

“I love what people are doing,” Glover said. “It’s so varied. And it’s inspiring.”

You can meet Glover and Perrin-Key, and the rest of the participating artists, Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 5.

