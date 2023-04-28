Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Radford University Board of Visitors approves tuition increase

(Will Thomas)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford University Board of Visitors voted on tuition and fees for the 2023-2024 academic year on Friday.

Tuition will rise by 3% for undergraduate and graduate students at all locations, including Radford University Carilion in Roanoke, according to the board. There will also be an increase to auxiliary operations fees, including revised room and board costs.

The tuition increase applies to both in-state and out-of-state students. However, board members noted the decision may be revisited depending on the outcome of an approved state budget.

“This was neither a quick or easy decision. For the fiscal health of the university, and to continue delivering a high quality of service to our students, this move was necessary,” Rector Deb McMahon said.

A budget overview and public comment session was hosted by the Board of Visitors on April 14, while written comments were received through April 25. More information about the updated budget can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Nine arrested on drug distribution charges in Bedford County
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
Roanoke Police investigate home invasion shootout
A Weather Alert Day is active for Friday with widespread rain likely.
Weather Alert Day: Scattered storms form later this afternoon
Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Danville Casino set to open after Virginia Lottery Board approves operating license

Latest News

Flag Retirement Ceremony at Cloverdale Elementary
Flag Retirement Ceremony at Cloverdale Elementary
Virginia contractors support Bud foster's Lunchpail Defense Foundation
Virginia contractors support Coach Foster’s Lunchpail Defense Foundation
Mental Health Barbershop
Barbershop program aims to reduce gun violence by connecting students to mentors
MCPS Recognizing Employees For Achievement
MCPS Recognizing Employees For Achievement