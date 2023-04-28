Radford University Board of Visitors approves tuition increase

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford University Board of Visitors voted on tuition and fees for the 2023-2024 academic year on Friday.

Tuition will rise by 3% for undergraduate and graduate students at all locations, including Radford University Carilion in Roanoke, according to the board. There will also be an increase to auxiliary operations fees, including revised room and board costs.

The tuition increase applies to both in-state and out-of-state students. However, board members noted the decision may be revisited depending on the outcome of an approved state budget.

“This was neither a quick or easy decision. For the fiscal health of the university, and to continue delivering a high quality of service to our students, this move was necessary,” Rector Deb McMahon said.

A budget overview and public comment session was hosted by the Board of Visitors on April 14, while written comments were received through April 25. More information about the updated budget can be found here.

