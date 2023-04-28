Rail Yard Dawgs beat Bulls in first game of SPHL championship

Pelham, Al. (WDBJ) - The first game of the SPHL President’s Cup finals would belong to the returning Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs after a 4-2 win over the Birmingham Bulls.

The Bulls would begin the scoring in the first period but would alternate goals with Roanoke. Stephen Alvo and Jason Lavallee were the first Dawgs to reach the back of the net and tie the contest at 2 in the second period.

The Rail Yard Dawgs would pull away from Birmingham as the matchup progressed with foals from Nick Ford and Matt O’Dea.

Dawgs goalie Austyn Roudebush would tally 25 saves in the game one victory.

The second matchup of the five game series will take place at the Pelham Civic Complex in Birmingham on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. eastern.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will return to the Berglund Center for game three of the series on Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.