Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Alvo suspended for one game

Rail Yard Dawgs' Stephen Alvo
Rail Yard Dawgs' Stephen Alvo(Rail Yard Dawgs)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Rail Yard Dawgs Release) - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) has suspended Roanoke’s Stephen Alvo for one game, meaning he will miss Game 2 of the President’s Cup finals Friday night.

Roanoke’s Rail Yard Dawgs won Game 1 Thursday.

The suspension comes as the result of Alvo being assessed a penalty and game misconduct for boarding in the third period of Thursday night’s game. Boarding is when a player pushes, trips or body checks an opponent causing the opponent to go dangerously into the boards, according to the USA Hockey Mobile Rulebook.

The 5′11″ defenseman appeared in 47 of Roanoke’s regular season games this season, with six goals and 16 assists for the Dawgs, according to the team. In the postseason, Alvo has had one goal, six assists, and a plus-five rating in six President’s Cup Playoffs games for Roanoke.

Roanoke is on the road for Game Two April 28, at 8:00 p.m. EST against the Birmingham Bulls. Roanoke will host Game Three and Game Four, if necessary. Game Three will take place Monday, May 1 at 7:05 P.M. EST, and Game Four, if necessary, will be Tuesday, May 2 at the same time at Berglund Center.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Nine arrested on drug distribution charges in Bedford County
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
Roanoke Police investigate home invasion shootout
A Weather Alert Day is active for Friday with widespread rain likely.
Weather Alert Day: Scattered storms form later this afternoon
Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Danville Casino set to open after Virginia Lottery Board approves operating license

Latest News

Dawgs Win Game One
Dawgs Win Game One
Courtesy WDBJ7
Rail Yard Dawgs beat Bulls in first game of SPHL championship
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
NFL draft dominated early by QBs, including top pick Young
Otterbots Partner With Hargrave Military Academy For Analytic Experience
Otterbots Partner With Hargrave Military Academy For Analytic Experience