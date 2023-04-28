Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Alvo suspended for one game

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Rail Yard Dawgs Release) - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) has suspended Roanoke’s Stephen Alvo for one game, meaning he will miss Game 2 of the President’s Cup finals Friday night.

Roanoke’s Rail Yard Dawgs won Game 1 Thursday.

The suspension comes as the result of Alvo being assessed a penalty and game misconduct for boarding in the third period of Thursday night’s game. Boarding is when a player pushes, trips or body checks an opponent causing the opponent to go dangerously into the boards, according to the USA Hockey Mobile Rulebook.

The 5′11″ defenseman appeared in 47 of Roanoke’s regular season games this season, with six goals and 16 assists for the Dawgs, according to the team. In the postseason, Alvo has had one goal, six assists, and a plus-five rating in six President’s Cup Playoffs games for Roanoke.

Roanoke is on the road for Game Two April 28, at 8:00 p.m. EST against the Birmingham Bulls. Roanoke will host Game Three and Game Four, if necessary. Game Three will take place Monday, May 1 at 7:05 P.M. EST, and Game Four, if necessary, will be Tuesday, May 2 at the same time at Berglund Center.

