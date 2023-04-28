Birthdays
Reminder, Medicaid recipients: Check coverage

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Changes to Medicaid coverage are expected to impact thousands of Virginians, with some losing coverage starting next month.

Virginia Tech economics professor Jadrian Wooten says the commonwealth has been preparing for this change for months. He says recipients should have, by now, received a text, and something in mail about their benefits.

The fear, Wooten says, is that some recipients have not updated their information - like their address if they’ve moved.

The state has promised people will have coverage to the end of April. If forms are not filled out properly, or not sent in, people will have lapses in coverage.

“A lot of it is being proactive, is checking and just double checking that you are actually enrolled for the upcoming year. Medicaid recipients often will have lapses in coverage from one month to the next month; those can have some really serious health benefits,” Wooten said.

As we’ve reported, recipients of Medicaid can be prime targets for scammers. Wooten says there are some red flags people should keep in mind.

“What most scammers are doing is they’re actually contacting people individually and saying, hey, you have to fill out this paperwork, and you need to send us $500. Now, the state of Virginia will not ask you to send them any money. And so you know, that’s always sort of the red flag, I think for most scams, is if anyone is asking you to send them money, you know, if anybody’s asking for your password code to verify something, that should always be a red flag, that that’s not how those processes work,” he said.

Recipients can click here to get to the official Virginia website for Medicaid or call 1-888-221-1590.

