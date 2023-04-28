Birthdays
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport shares updated 20-year master plan

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport leaders shared an update 20-year master plan with the community Thursday night.
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport leaders shared an update 20-year master plan with the community Thursday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2019, Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport leaders have been thinking about what the future has in-store.

“I think 2018, the airport was about a quarter million dollars in economic impact to the region. If we should get to the point where we’re building some of this stuff, and we got that much traffic, that number just goes up exponentially,” said Mike Stewart, executive director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

An updated master plan for the next 20 years was shared with the community Thursday night, with the projects expected to be addressed when needed.

“We look at what will the airport need to day when it gets to different activity levels. So it’s not about any particular timeframe that we’re going to look at, it’s about doing things when we reach the activity levels that we need to,” said Stewart.

What residents might see in the short term are improvements to parking and the terminal. Long term, and the most anticipated project from residents and the airport, is a runway expansion, which is needed because of updated FAA safety standards.

“If you gotta go across 581 whether it’s a bridge, whether it’s filling a tunnel, it’s not going to be a cheap project, not going to happen overnight, we’re gonna need to get it in a position so that as we get ready to do that, we not only can justify that expense, but oh, by the way, if we want to do that, that kind of project, why not go ahead and make the runway longer to be able to serve any aircraft, any destination,” said Stewart.

Airport leaders said the extension across 581 is the best option and would maintain current services, accommodate larger planes and bring in more destinations.

“Our role at the airport is to make sure we can accommodate when the region’s ready to fly that much. So that’s that’s all what this is about, is as you get to these activity levels, what do we need to have done to that airport to be able to accommodate it and serve the region,” said Stewart.

We’ve heard mixed reviews on the runway expansion but those we spoke with at the meeting are all for it.

“I’m excited to see the expansion of the airport to see the expansion of the opportunity for more travel into the city, as well as travel outside of the city, which will open doors for more opportunities for our city for businesses, jobs, and better paying jobs for our citizens, as well as tourism that can come into the city with more access to travel,” said Bishop J. L. Jackson, a resident and lead pastor at ReFreshing Church.

A crucial part of the master plan process is making sure the community is involved and able to have their voices heard.

“That’s what this is all about is show the the FAA, show everybody else, that this is what the community wants, they want this airport to grow, or at least meet the growth of the region and be able to meet the needs of the region,” said Stewart.

Another public meeting on the master plan will be held on June 8 and updates are expected to be posted here.

