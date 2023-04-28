Roanoke County community celebrates Oak Grove Park improvements, 151st Arbor Day

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Oak Grove Park has gone through a complete transformation in six months time. The Roanoke County community gathered to celebrate all the new opportunities it has to offer.

“We got the playground that you see behind me, our new pickleball courts, restroom facilities, new paved improvements to the trail, as well as a nature trail, picnic shelter, and some new trees as well and parking spaces,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

The project was made possible entirely through American Rescue Plan Act funding and took about six months to complete. North said improving and maintaining outdoor recreation is extremely important to the department.

“These improvements are an example of of us listening to the community and being able to turn this park into a new and improved place for folks to recreate in the outdoors.”

The gathering was also a time to celebrate the 151st anniversary of Arbor Day, with some help from Oak Grove Elementary School students and the Virginia Department of Forestry. For 25 years, Roanoke County has been a Tree City USA Community through the Arbor Day Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.