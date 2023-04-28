Some myths debunked about “gentle” parenting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As parents, we want our kids to be happy, healthy, and confident. There are several parenting styles that can help accomplish that goal.

Decca Knight, a professional counselor and owner of Blue Ridge Parenting, says there are four main styles of parenting.

The National Institute of Health lists them as such:

Authoritarian Parenting

Authoritative Parenting

Permissive Parenting

Uninvolved Parenting

On social media, there’s been a rise in posts about so-called gentle parenting. Knight says this style falls in the Authoritative style, where parents have clear guidelines for kids and discipline is used as a way of support instead of punishment.

Knight says sometimes gentle parenting can be thought of as letting children do whatever they want, but that’s not true.

She encourages all parents to take it one day at a time.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.