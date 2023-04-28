Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Some myths debunked about “gentle” parenting

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As parents, we want our kids to be happy, healthy, and confident. There are several parenting styles that can help accomplish that goal.

Decca Knight, a professional counselor and owner of Blue Ridge Parenting, says there are four main styles of parenting.

The National Institute of Health lists them as such:

  • Authoritarian Parenting
  • Authoritative Parenting
  • Permissive Parenting
  • Uninvolved Parenting

On social media, there’s been a rise in posts about so-called gentle parenting. Knight says this style falls in the Authoritative style, where parents have clear guidelines for kids and discipline is used as a way of support instead of punishment.

Knight says sometimes gentle parenting can be thought of as letting children do whatever they want, but that’s not true.

She encourages all parents to take it one day at a time.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Nine arrested on drug distribution charges in Bedford County
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
A Weather Alert Day is active for Friday with widespread rain likely.
Weather Alert Day: Scattered storms form later this afternoon
Roanoke Police investigate home invasion shootout
Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Danville Casino set to open after Virginia Lottery Board approves operating license

Latest News

TAP has new volunteer opportunities for individuals and groups.
TAP unveils revamped volunteer program
Here @ Home: TAP Volunteer Month
Here @ Home: TAP Volunteer Month
Medicaid recipients encouraged to check their enrollment status before a lapse in coverage
Reminder, Medicaid recipients: Check coverage
Here @ Home: Gardening Tips
Here @ Home: Gardening Tips