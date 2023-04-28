Birthdays
TAP unveils revamped volunteer program

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - April is National Volunteer Month, and Total Action for Progress has revamped its volunteer program.

Volunteers are the heart of TAP’s work, and there’s space for individuals and groups.

There’s a redesigned volunteer portal, as well as a full list of opportunities.

Those who are interested in giving their time can fill out the online application.

