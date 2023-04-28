Traffic blocked near Roanoke County school because of hole in road

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Traffic is blocked Friday on Huntridge Road between Crumpacker and Sullivan in Roanoke County because of a hole in the road. The road is just west of Bonsack Elementary School.

VDOT says the hole is connected to permit work from contractors working on water lines, and rain washed away the stones that were blocking the hole. Since crews are still working on water lines in the area, the road will not be paved right away.

Autoplay Caption

The Western Virginia Water Authority reports the hole is associated with a contractor for nearby development and is not part of the water authority’s mainline.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.