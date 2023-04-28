Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Traffic blocked near Roanoke County school because of hole in road

Traffic on Huntridge Road in Roanoke County is blocked because of a hole in the road
Traffic on Huntridge Road in Roanoke County is blocked because of a hole in the road(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Traffic is blocked Friday on Huntridge Road between Crumpacker and Sullivan in Roanoke County because of a hole in the road. The road is just west of Bonsack Elementary School.

VDOT says the hole is connected to permit work from contractors working on water lines, and rain washed away the stones that were blocking the hole. Since crews are still working on water lines in the area, the road will not be paved right away.

Caption

The Western Virginia Water Authority reports the hole is associated with a contractor for nearby development and is not part of the water authority’s mainline.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Nine arrested on drug distribution charges in Bedford County
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
Roanoke Police investigate home invasion shootout
A Weather Alert Day is active for Friday with widespread rain likely.
Weather Alert Day: Scattered storms form later this afternoon
Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Danville Casino set to open after Virginia Lottery Board approves operating license

Latest News

Traffic on Huntridge Road in Roanoke County is blocked because of a hole in the road
Huntridge Road Hole in Roanoke County
(Source: MGN)
Large pothole on I-77 repaired
1 injured after train hits vehicle in Bedford County
Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Dept
Car lifted out of creek in Concord